With extended lockdown, lenders hope for extension of loan moratorium

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
With the national lockdown on till May 17 and chances of further extension, many lenders are of the view that the three-month moratorium on term loans can be extended to reduce pressure on borrowers. A final decision will, however, be taken by Reserve Bank of India on the issue.
Apart from the moratorium, the RBI has taken a number of measures to increase liquidity in the system and help borrowers tide over the economic slowdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, also announced an economic package to address the current situation, and many of the measures could bring more money in the hands of the people.
“When the moratorium was originally announced, the lockdown was estimated till middle of April. Since then, it has been extended by a month. Logically speaking, there is a case (for extension), but a holistic decision can only be taken by the government and the RBI,” said Sunil Samdani, Chief Financial Officer, Bandhan Bank.
YES Bank Managing Director and CEO Prashant Kumar had recently also expressed hope that the RBI would consider extending the moratorium.
“Going forward, we are hopeful that the RBI will extend the moratorium and give more comfort on the interest side. Otherwise, everyone will be affected; it is not just YES Bank. Some dispensation should come,” Kumar had told BusinessLine in a recent interview.
Speaking to reporters at the fourth quarter results call, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, had also noted that many people have said they want the moratorium to be extended, but the final decision rests with the RBI.
Micro finance players have also raised the issue that the three-month moratorium should be extended by another two to three months, as it would help borrowers resume their livelihoods and then start repayments.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had, on March 27, announced a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020.
However, since then, the lockdown has been extended, and there are indications that it could be extended further in some red zones where there have been rising cases of the novel coronavirus infection.
Bala Parthasarathy, co-founder and CEO, MoneyTap however, noted that some States have already partly opened. “Our position is that the existing moratorium is the right timeline. Only on May 17 when the lockdown is lifted, we will know the extent of the damage and how much hardship the customers are facing. Then that will have to be factored in and it can be done fairly quickly,” he said.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...