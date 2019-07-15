Money & Banking

World Bank names State Bank of India’s Anshula Kant as Chief Financial Officer

Bloomberg Washington | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

File photo

Kant will report to World Bank President David Malpass

The World Bank Group appointed Anshula Kant of the State Bank of India (SBI) as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to a statement released here.

“Kant is currently a managing director (MD) at SBI and previously served as its CFO,” the World Bank said. It has not yet announced when Kant will start the new job.

Kant will report to World Bank President David Malpass and was also named as a managing director at the Washington-based development lender. Her work will include oversight of financial reporting and risk management as well as shell work with the World Bank’s International Development Association.

Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India, Malpass said in the statement. She has excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations.

Malpass, previously a senior United States (US) Treasury official, was appointed World Bank president earlier this year, succeeding Jim Yong Kim, who left in February.

Published on July 15, 2019
State Bank of India
Next Story

Why the majority of life insurance policies face early ‘death’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Why the majority of life insurance policies face early ‘death’