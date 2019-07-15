World Bank names State Bank of India’s Anshula Kant as Chief Financial Officer

The World Bank Group appointed Anshula Kant of the State Bank of India (SBI) as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to a statement released here.

“Kant is currently a managing director (MD) at SBI and previously served as its CFO,” the World Bank said. It has not yet announced when Kant will start the new job.

Kant will report to World Bank President David Malpass and was also named as a managing director at the Washington-based development lender. Her work will include oversight of financial reporting and risk management as well as shell work with the World Bank’s International Development Association.

Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India, Malpass said in the statement. She has excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations.

Malpass, previously a senior United States (US) Treasury official, was appointed World Bank president earlier this year, succeeding Jim Yong Kim, who left in February.