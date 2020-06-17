YES Bank aims to raise up to ₹10,000 crore

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
Private sector lender YES Bank is looking to raise close to ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, and the capital-raising plan is expected to be finalised soon. The lender could possibly consider a rights issue, but other options are also on the table.
YES Bank did not respond to an e-mail sent by BusinessLine on its capital-raise plans.
The move will help the private sector lender shore up its capital base, which is below the regulatory requirement. Its common equity (CET I) ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 6.3 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, when compared to the minimum requirements of 7.375 per cent and 8.875 per cent, respectively, as on March 31.
In a recent investor presentation, YES Bank had said the potential capital raise “would enhance capital adequacy ratio, support growth and create buffers for Covid -19 impact”. Its capital management plan would be further aided by sources of organic capital, stressed asset resolution, and asset sell down as well as deferred tax asset of ₹6,118 crore, it had further said.
“Approvals are in place for raising ₹15,000 crore. Merchant bankers have been appointed. There are still SEBI and other approvals in process...We are hoping to raise capital by June 30 and have approached SEBI for fast track. But if there is a delay, then it may go to July or August,” Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES Bank, had told BusinessLine after the lender’s fourth quarter results in May.
As part of the reconstruction scheme, YES Bank had received ₹10,000 crore of capital from domestic banks and financial institutions led by State Bank of India.
In recent months, a number of lenders have outlined capital raising plans as they improve their capital buffers in the current economic downturn.
Last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised ₹7,442.50 crore by issuing 6.5 crore shares through a qualified institutional placement. IDFC First Bank also raised ₹2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to promoters and other financial services entities.
On Wednesday, YES Bank scrip closed 2.64 per cent lower at ₹27.65 apiece on the BSE.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...