Money & Banking

YES Bank aims to raise up to ₹10,000 crore

Mumbai | Updated on June 17, 2020 Published on June 17, 2020

Our Bureau

Private sector lender YES Bank is looking to raise close to ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, and the capital-raising plan is expected to be finalised soon. The lender could possibly consider a rights issue, but other options are also on the table.

YES Bank did not respond to an e-mail sent by BusinessLine on its capital-raise plans.

The move will help the private sector lender shore up its capital base, which is below the regulatory requirement. Its common equity (CET I) ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 6.3 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, when compared to the minimum requirements of 7.375 per cent and 8.875 per cent, respectively, as on March 31.

In a recent investor presentation, YES Bank had said the potential capital raise “would enhance capital adequacy ratio, support growth and create buffers for Covid -19 impact”. Its capital management plan would be further aided by sources of organic capital, stressed asset resolution, and asset sell down as well as deferred tax asset of ₹6,118 crore, it had further said.

“Approvals are in place for raising ₹15,000 crore. Merchant bankers have been appointed. There are still SEBI and other approvals in process...We are hoping to raise capital by June 30 and have approached SEBI for fast track. But if there is a delay, then it may go to July or August,” Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES Bank, had told BusinessLine after the lender’s fourth quarter results in May.

As part of the reconstruction scheme, YES Bank had received ₹10,000 crore of capital from domestic banks and financial institutions led by State Bank of India.

In recent months, a number of lenders have outlined capital raising plans as they improve their capital buffers in the current economic downturn.

Last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised ₹7,442.50 crore by issuing 6.5 crore shares through a qualified institutional placement. IDFC First Bank also raised ₹2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to promoters and other financial services entities.

On Wednesday, YES Bank scrip closed 2.64 per cent lower at ₹27.65 apiece on the BSE.

Published on June 17, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Canara HSBC OBC Life eyes 99% claim settlement ratio for individual policies this fiscal: CEO Anuj Mathur