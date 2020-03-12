YES Bank effect: RBI tells States not to transfer cash from private banks

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
In the wake of the YES Bank crisis, the Reserve Bank of India and the government are understood to have impressed upon State governments that private sector banks continue to be safe avenues to park money.
Concerned that many State government agencies are transferring deposits to public sector banks after the moratorium on YES Bank, sources said the RBI has written to the States to assuage worries about private sector lenders.
The move comes after some State governments, such as Maharashtra, issuing instructions to their departments and civic bodies to not transact with private banks after the YES Bank crisis. Some other States and civic bodies are also discussing such a move. The funds of many civic bodies in Maharashtra as well as those of temple administration bodies, such as the Puri Jagannath Temple, are also lying with YES Bank.
The RBI moratorium on the bank and the cap of ₹50,000 on withdrawals per depositor are affecting these depositors.
In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States, the RBI is understood to have asked them to also reconsider any move to transfer or withdraw funds deposited by them or their entities in private banks.
According to sources, the RBI has pointed out that withdrawal of such big-ticket deposits can also have implications for the stability of the banking and financial sector.
The RBI has assured them that it has adequate powers to regulate and supervise private banks and that depositors’ money is safe.
In the past, too, the RBI has undertaken resolution of private sector banks without endangering depositors’ money.
The central bank is also understood to have stressed that it is working on the reconstruction plan for YES Bank to retain the confidence of depositors and mitigate their hardships.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...