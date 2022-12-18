Yes Bank’s board approved allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to private equity majors – Carlyle group and Advent. This follows the okay received from the Reserve Bank of India for the same. The bank has appointed a nominee each from each of the investors on its board as directors. Accordingly, Sunil Kaul will be inducted as Carlyle’s nominee and Shweta Jalan as Advent’s nominee. The bank will issue 184.8 crore shares each to Carlyle Group entity CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings which is Advent’s entity at ₹13.78 per share. Convertible warrants of 127.98 crore each will be issued to these entities at a price of ₹14.82 per warrant. These warrants are convertible into 1 share each.

