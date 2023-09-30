Mutual funds are highly favoured by retail investors due to benefits like diversification, professional management, and long-term compounding. However, investors tend to focus mainly on fund selection based on past performance and risk analysis, often neglecting operational aspects. Throughout their mutual fund journey, investors encounter various issues at different stages. Tune in to the podcast to have an understanding about what operational aspects you need to consider at which stage of your investment lifecycle
