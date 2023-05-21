Small talk at work could cost you friends, and sometimes even your job. Increasingly, a lot of conversations – around politics, religion, elections and even marriage – are becoming taboo topics at work as they are polarising and lead to acrimony. As for money, it can lead to misunderstandings between team members. So what are acceptable conversations?

This episode of People@Work , hosted by Kamal Karanth, co- founder of Xpheno, explores how we can negotiate small talk at work. Joining him is Divya Khanna, author of The Company We Keep: Insights into Indian Corporate Culture.

Read the full story here

