Many companies are undergoing a rebranding exercise. Some of these rejigs were appreciated, while others evoked strong criticism. So, what rules and principles companies should follow? In this episode of the ‘State of the Economy’ podcast, businessline’s Chitra Narayanan talks to management guru Shiv Shivakumar, and Darshan Gandhi, Global Head, GCPL, about why logos play an important part in a company’s identity rejig.

The panel analysed the evolving nature of logos and identities in today’s fast-paced world, where technology, sustainability, equality, and inclusivity play significant roles. The experts highlighted logos play an important role in creating instant brand recognition as it can help consumers identify the product and connect with brands.

They also pointed out that logo changes are often more about the internal transformation of a company and its response to changing societal and economic dynamics. They acknowledge that while some resistance to logo changes is expected, but believe that a well-executed redesign can enhance a brand’s identity and communicate its values effectively.

Listen to this podcast, to know more about why logos will stay relevant in the branding landscape and why brands need to adapt to meet evolving consumer expectations.

(Host: Chitra Narayanan, Producer: V Nivedita)

------

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.