The Union Budget 2023 is significant. This is the last budget before the General Elections of 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held several pre-budget meetings with 54 Central Ministers and Departments.

Among the various suggestions, the Confederation of Indian Industry proposed a reduction in personal income tax rates. Meanwhile, the budget might see changes in the new Income Tax regime, and propose a roadmap for the common Income Tax Reform Form.

In this podcast, we talk about the likely reforms in the Income Tax regime, the common Income Tax Return Form. We also discuss if there will be any cut in the personal income tax.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.