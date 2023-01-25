Primary residential sales are likely to post modest volume growth of 3-8 per cent in FY23 on a high base of the previous year for the top eight cities, this according to a CRISIL report.

In December 2022, The SBICAP Ventures Ltd-backed SWAMIH Investment Fund-I, set up under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing received a capital infusion of about Rs 5000 crores bringing the overall fund to ₹15,530 crore.

Is affordable housing on the Govt’s priority list, and what is the real estate sector’s wishlist ahead of Budget 2023?

Aniket Dani, Director - Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence, and Analytics shares insights about the Real estate sector. listen in!