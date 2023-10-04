Back during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, most Indians would huddle around a radio for the latest updates from the field. Television sets, and the live visuals of India’s historic victory that year, were limited to a few households in the country.
As technology advanced at a blistering pace down the years, the consumption of the game in India, too, has transformed like never before.
AJ Vinayak takes us on the journey of how fans have been at the forefront of the technological change, and the ways the cricket world cup has reached fans.
