With digital markets growing exponentially around the world in the last two decades, different countries have looked at regulating them in different ways. India is no exception. The government is expecting India’s digital markets (value of goods and services through digital channels) to touch $ 1 trillion by 2025-26 and the stakeholders demand an effective regulatory mechanism that would help nurture this growth and propel overall economic growth.

In this episode of BusinessLine’s state of the Economy Podcast, we talked about Digital Competition Law and whether it is time for India to have a separate law focused on regulating Competition in digital markets like the European Union. Put simply, should India too like the EU go in for an ‘ex-ante framework’ for regulating the anti-competitive conduct of Big Tech and introduce this through a separate law?

BusinessLine’s Senior Deputy Editor K R Srivats spoke to Nisha Kaur Uberoi, Partner and National Head of Competition Law Practice at Trilegal, a law firm, on what could be a suitable approach for Indian policymakers to adopt on this front. She felt that the current Competition Act 2002 is “more than adequate” to take India through the challenges posed by the growing digital economy.

Uberoi said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has the wherewithal and the ability to investigate digital market participants.

All that is now required is for CCI to set up a Digital Markets Unit — and that too at Bengaluru which is a hub for Indian tech Startups —staffed with experts including data scientists.

She added that it would not be proper for India to just adopt the EU-style Digital Markets Act into the domestic statute as it “would prove unfit” for the Indian market and be wholly unsuitable for the current trajectory of the rapidly evolving Indian economy.

Listen to the podcast for more.

(Host: K R Srivats, Producer: Jayapriyanka J, Siddharth MC)

_______________________

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups. Tune in!