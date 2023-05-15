An interesting feature of the recent Karnataka elections was the massive amount of short-form vertical videos, especially those with humour, used on the campaign circuit.
In this episode of Digital Gadfly, host Shubho Sengupta chats with advertising veteran Jayshree Sundar, author of Don’t Forget 2004, a book on Congress’ winning campaign, to discuss the growing digital push during elections. Read the full story here.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.