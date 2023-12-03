The long-awaited election results are finally here, revealing significant shifts in political landscapes. The BJP is set to dominate the Hindi heartland, making a strong comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Congress seems to be victorious in Telangana. To decode and understand these results, businessline’s V Nivedita is joined by Poornima Joshi, Chief of Bureau Delhi, and Richa Mishra, Chief of Bureau Hyderabad.

Rajasthan, known for its tradition of ousting incumbents, witnessed the BJP sweep with over 115 seats compared to the Congress’s 70. Despite expectations of consolidation among certain social groups favouring the Congress, the BJP’s strong organisation, unwavering popularity of the Prime Minister, and strategic use of fresh faces contributed to their success.

The conversation shifts to potential chief ministers in the BJP-ruled States. Vasundhara Raje is seen as a strong contender in Rajasthan, given her significant support within the party. In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan is considered the natural choice due to his incumbent status and electoral success. Chhattisgarh’s leadership remains uncertain, with the party possibly opting for an OBC face.

In Telangana, the Congress, led by Revanth Reddy, emerges victorious, and he is seen as a safe choice for Chief Minister. The podcast concludes with discussions on the broader implications of these results for the national political scenario. While the BJP gains momentum, the Congress faces challenges in seat distribution and alliance-building within the opposition. The India Alliance’s (a political alliance of 28 political parties) effectiveness may hinge on the Congress’s ability to navigate internal politics and cooperate with regional parties against the BJP in the upcoming general elections in 2024. Listen in.