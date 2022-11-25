Ahead of the elections, Gujarat is seeing fierce campaigning by the political parties. Along with the fierce campaigning by the BJP and Congress, AAP is also making in to the headlines with its fierce engagement.

What has been interesting is the political trajectory of three candidates who are all well known to the mass- Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani

Patel became famous with his Patidar agitations. After a brief tenure with the Congress, he joined the BJP. Mevani, a Dalit scholar, is running on the Congress ticket. Lastly, Thakor was the founder of the was the OBC-ST-SC Ekta Manch.

Patel, a headstrong leader of the Patidar reservation, had referred to Prime Minister Modi as a “publicity minister.” His attacks against the BJP used to be constant and aggressive. Patel took a U-turn when unhappy with the Congress, he joined the BJP in June this year. After making alliance with the party, Patel has said that the Centre has helped the community with its 10% reservation for the EWS. He has also praised the government for its decision on scrapping Article 370, construction of the Ramjanmanhoomi temple.

Thakor, who led the OBC agitation, won the 2017 elections with the Congress ticket. He joined the BJP in 2019. Ever since, Thakoor has praised the BJP for its groundwork and being in touch with all the party workers. On being asked about his decision to quit the Congress, Thakor has blamed the Congress’s structure.

Mevani, who started as an independent candidate, is now the face of the Congress, has said that the Congress is way better placed this time than the last time. He has added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi no longer appeals the people of Gujarat.

