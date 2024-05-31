Cricket is spreading far and wide. The T20 World Cup is being held jointly in the US and West Indies. It will be played at the Olympics in 2028. In this episode of businessline’s state of economy podcast, Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s Chief Commercial Officer and Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner, Advent International discuss with Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, businessline, the factors behind the big spread of the game. New formats, diaspora, broadcast technology, fans, franchises and ICC’s strong pitch are all driving the global growth. Listen in.

Host: Chitra Narayanan; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

