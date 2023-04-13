Agriculture exports have been one of the bright spots for India over the last couple of years, and this success can be largely attributed to the Agricultural Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Overall, India’s agricultural exports have defied the odds, overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic. What is happening on the agri export front? How did APEDA increase its growth?

In this episode, M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, talks about India’s agricultural export performance with businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producers: Nabodita Ganguly)

