Artificial intelligence and the banking sector tend to go really well together. After all, AI can be used to streamline a lot of mundane tasks, detect frauds and help in customer care. Banks and financial institutions using AI isn’t new, but there are some interesting developments happening. In this podcast, V Nivedita talks to Alok Mittal, Co-founder & CEO of Indifi, to know more about how banks and financial institutions use AI to serve their customers better
