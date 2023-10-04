In this businessline podcast, Chhaya Dhanani, Portfolio Head Engineering for Research, Thoughtworks, provides valuable insights into the MeerKAT radio telescope.

The MeerKAT telescope is a cutting-edge radio telescope located in South Africa. Unlike optical telescopes, MeerKAT can capture radio signals day and night, making it highly sensitive. It consists of 64 antennas and serves as a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), set to be the largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 2018, Thoughtworks, a digital transformation consultancy, joined forces with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune for a two-year collaboration. Together, they aimed to specialise in data processing software for MeerKAT.

Thoughtworks contribution to the MeerKAT project involves building an automated image processing pipeline called “ARTIP.” This pipeline handles the massive amount of data generated by MeerKAT, eliminating noise, calibrating signals, and automating data processing, significantly speeding up the analysis process.

This collaboration has led to two significant discoveries, including the detection of rare hydrogen atoms in distant galaxies, offering insights into celestial body formation and gas generation.

MeerKAT’s impact on radio astronomy is multifaceted. It will enable scientists to study galaxies, black holes, gravitational waves, dark energy, and the origins of life. Additionally, it has driven innovation in high-performance computing, accelerators, storage mechanisms, and energy-efficient solutions. It offers a unique opportunity to explore the unknown and advance both scientific knowledge and technological capabilities.

Overall, this conversation highlights the exciting developments in radio astronomy, the role of automation and technology in data processing, and the significance of the MeerKAT Radio Telescope. Read the full story here.