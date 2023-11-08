Copper is a crucial metal for the Indian economy with the red metal being used across from electricity to construction to motor pumps and infrastructure. Recently, the International Copper Association released its annual copper demand for 2023. The report has various features, including the fact that the metal’s uses for infrastructure are increasing. The metal’s use in agriculture and construction is also increasing.

So, what are the latest findings of the annual demand for the 2023 fiscal? To share the details and more, we have with us Mr Mayur Karmarkar, International Copper Association India.