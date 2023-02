The government will release the latest quarterly GDP estimates for the Q3 (October-December, 2022) on the 28th of February. Will the country achieve the government’s target of about 6 per cent? Will the RBI’s continuous rate hike hurt the economy? In this episode of the businessline podcast, V Nivedita talks to Madhavi Arora, Lead, Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd to understand what we can expect from the upcoming Q3 data.

