Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently, said that petroleum products could soon be included under GST after discussing with the states. The remarks came months after Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Central government was ready to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

The talks about bringing petroleum products is going on for a while now. So, what will be the impact of bring petrol into GST on our pockets?

