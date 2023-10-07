In this episode, Jyoti Banthia talks to Nandini Chopra, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Bharat Anand, Partner at Khaitan & Co., to explore the changing landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in India and how it plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation.

Over the past few years, M&A activity in India has experienced a significant surge. In 2022 alone, nearly 20 deals were completed, accounting for approximately $112 billion.

Domestic M&A transactions dominated the scene with a total of 355 deals, while outbound transactions aggregated to about 61. Despite global headwinds like rising interest rates and elevated inflation, strategic M&A in India remains resilient, backed by robust domestic demand and healthy balance sheets.

According to Nandini Chopra, the surge in M&A can be attributed to pent-up dry powder from private equity post-COVID recovery, which has fueled inbound transactions. While the IPO market has remained muted, private equity investments have played a significant role in capital requirements and valuations. The “China plus one” strategy has also attracted substantial foreign direct investments in India.

Bharat Anand adds that investor confidence is driving M&A decisions, with many believing in India’s upward trajectory. Sectors such as healthcare, pharma, and auto have witnessed significant M&A activity. The advent of Indian strategies consolidating and foreign sellers exiting Indian counterparts has added an interesting dynamic to the landscape.

Looking ahead, the M&A landscape in India is up for evolution. Regulatory changes, including government disinvestments, competition amendments, and foreign direct investment rules, are expected to influence deal structures and activity. Additionally, a shift towards ESG compliance and environmental concerns is likely to reshape industries such as green energy and the circular economy.

Despite uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections, the overall outlook for M&A in India remains optimistic. M&A is not only driving economic growth but also contributing to job creation and innovation. As India continues to position itself geopolitically and strengthen international relationships, investor confidence in the nation’s economic potential remains high.

(Host: Jyoti Banthia, Producer: Siddharth MC & Nabodita Ganguly)

