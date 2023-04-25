Are you someone who spends a lot of time on Instagram reading micro fiction, poetries, or short stories? If yes, then it’s most likely you may have heard of Terribly Tiny Tales. With over 2 million followers, Terribly Tiny Tales or TTT is quite popular among writers and readers.

What started as a simple Facebook page by Anuj Gosalia, TTT is now a major content-producing house running its own OTT show, creating content for major brands and even running an online academy to train new budding content creators.

In this conversation with businessline, Gosalia shared with us what it takes to grow organically, his thoughts on Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, and how it will change the content creation ecosystem and the future projects TTT is working on.

Tune in for more!