Are you someone who spends a lot of time on Instagram reading micro fiction, poetries, or short stories? If yes, then it’s most likely you may have heard of Terribly Tiny Tales. With over 2 million followers, Terribly Tiny Tales or TTT is quite popular among writers and readers.
What started as a simple Facebook page by Anuj Gosalia, TTT is now a major content-producing house running its own OTT show, creating content for major brands and even running an online academy to train new budding content creators.
In this conversation with businessline, Gosalia shared with us what it takes to grow organically, his thoughts on Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, and how it will change the content creation ecosystem and the future projects TTT is working on.
Tune in for more!
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.