Liquids, pellets, flax seeds, caffeine - it’s all now getting packed into that little capsule. And, the capsule’s vegetarian.

The world’s second-largest capsule makers, the ACG group is behind this evolution of the capsule and they are partnering with health and wellness companies for personalised nutrition products. There have been 900 new start-ups in the dietary supplements space since Covid-19, says ACG Managing Director Karan Singh, explaining the phenomenal interest in nutraceuticals, the regulatory framework in which they operate, and more.