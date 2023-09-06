In the latest episode of the “State of the Economy Podcast”, Nivedita V discusses India’s recent economic performance and its impact on job creation with renowned economist Ashoka Mody. Mody is Charles and Marie Robertson Visiting Professor in International Economic Policy at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. He is also the author of EuroTragedy: A Drama in Nine Acts.

India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY23-24, and around 415 million people were lifted out of poverty in just 15 years. However, the challenge remains in generating sufficient jobs. Mody identifies historical factors contributing to India’s job creation issues, tracing back to Jawaharlal Nehru’s heavy industrialization strategy, which didn’t create many jobs. Meanwhile, East Asian nations excelled in labor-intensive industries like textiles and electronics. India’s lack of investment in human capital, especially education and female workforce participation, hindered its progress.

Mody emphasises the importance of mass education, good nutrition, and health in creating a skilled workforce. He criticises the focus on digital infrastructure, highlighting the necessity of human-to-human interaction in education. He calls for a system that generates quality teachers and gives them the respect they deserve, similar to Finland’s approach.

Regarding labor-intensive sectors, Mody opposes sector selection and advises creating conditions conducive to labor-intensive manufacturing. He argues for a cheaper rupee to boost exports, citing the success of East Asian economies in making their currencies attractive to international buyers.

Mody addresses the issue of women’s low workforce participation, attributing it to violence in urban areas and the mechanisation of agriculture. He stresses the need for a safer environment and the importance of changing social norms.

In conclusion, India’s economic growth is promising, but job creation and education quality remain significant challenges. Addressing these issues requires a focus on mass education, quality teachers, and conditions for labor-intensive manufacturing, along with creating a safer environment for women in the workforce.

(Host: V Nivedita; Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

