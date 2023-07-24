In this conversation with TV Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel, he talks about the transformation journey of the steel behemoth, from being a traditional, ‘old economy’ steel-making company, that is today more digitally savvy, and a more efficient producer as well. He also dwells on how he gets his inspirations and ideas to bring about change in the conglomerate.

Narendran also talks about the Indian consumption story for steel and the China impact on world steel production and prices. The Tata Steel chief also elaborates on the ‘greening of steel making’ with the company looking to engender sustainable practices by recycling scrap steel through the electric arc furnace route which is less polluting than coal-fired plants. He also touches upon how he ended up as a lifer in Tata Steel which he joined soon after his MBA from IIM Calcutta. We hope you enjoy this conversation.