In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Haripriya Sureban, talks to Ritesh Tyagi, Vice President & Global Head, VLSI Practice & Engineering Wipro, Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President at HCLTech, Siva Polimetla, Head ER&D, nasscom and Ashish Kushu, CTO, LTTS about India’s growing prominence in the global semiconductor engineering research and development sector.

The podcast begins by mentioning the opportunities for Indian service providers, highlighting the global talent shortage in chip design as an opportunity for Indian service providers.

Saithu emphasises the importance of supply chain resilience and the boom in investments across various segments of the semiconductor industry, driven by technological advancements like AI.

The podcast goes on to mention global semiconductor industry trends, discussing the increased demand due to factors like AI adoption, supply chain disruptions leading to a focus on resilience, and increased investment in chip manufacturing across the ecosystem.

The episode concludes with a discussion on the government’s role in supporting semiconductor R&D in India. The experts propose matching grants for priority sectors, developing R&D infrastructure, and creating specialised skill development programs to address the diverse needs of the semiconductor value chain.

Host: Haripriya Sureban; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

--------

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups