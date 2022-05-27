hamburger

Podcast | Indian scientists develop 27 rice varieties to suit different climatic conditions

Rutam Vora |V Nivedita | Updated on: May 27, 2022

In this podcast, Rutam Vora speaks to IRRI’s Kuntal Das to find out more about new rice varieties. Listen in.

Rice is grown throughout India -- from Assam in the East, right down to Tamil Nadu in the South. Each state has its own climate and each environment is unique and this could impact yield.

Scientists at the International Rice Research Institute have developed several new rice varieties that are well suited to grow in each of these environments while giving higher yields. They conducted 559 on-field trials across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh to identify these varieties.

In this podcast, Rutam Vora speaks to Kuntal Das, Seed System & Product Management, IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC), Varanasi, to find out more about the new rice varieties. Listen in.

Published on May 27, 2022

