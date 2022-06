Kamal Haasan’s latest film ‘Vikram’ has set the cash registers ringing. Trade estimates say that the film has minted over ₹200 crore in worldwide box office collection so far.

The film has already become the biggest post-pandemic success for Tamil cinema, even though movies like Vijay’s ‘Beast’ and Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ grossed over ₹200 crore in the box office.

It has joined films like ‘RRR’(Telugu) and ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ (Kannada) in doing well across the nation.