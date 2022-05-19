Podcast | Layoffs in India’s startup land

It is layoff season in India’s startup land

The last few years have been go-go season in India’s startup scene. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem after USA and China. At last count India had 100 unicorns – that is startups which are valued at more than a billion dollars. A lot of this has been made possible by investment from international venture and private equity funds which have helped companies not just with seed capital but provided growth funds and helped them scale to address a potential 1.4 billion domestic customers as well as tackle international opportunities.

However, there is a nuclear winter regarding funds approaching the Indian startup sector. Also, some Indian start-ups are taking longer to become viable businesses.

Listen in.