Amul Milk Producers’ App has a new feature. Dairy farmers can use the ‘Pashudhan’ platform to buy and buy cows and buffaloes for free. The seller has to mention details like location, price, productivity, breed and age. They must attach a photo or a video of the animal. In this podcast, Rutam Vora tells us why the cooperative is betting big on the marketplace. Listen in!

