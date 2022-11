Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday named Isudan Gadhvi, a former Gujarati TV journalist as their chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections.

Why is he the choice of the Aam Aadmi Party, what works in his favour and what are the likely political equations in play ahead of Gujarat elections 2022.

Rutam Vora explains.

Listen in!

