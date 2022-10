Ashwini, a sugarcane cutter from the Beed district of Maharashtra, says that women work like machines, and their entire life is crushed like sugarcane in the mills. She is not the only one. Out of approximately 10 lakh sugarcane cutters, half of them are women.

These women are deprived of their fundamental rights and discriminated constantly. Why do they still have to fight for recognition as sugarcane workers? Why are their pleas left unheard? Listen In. Read the full story here.