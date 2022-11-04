The World Trade Organization’s TRIPS Council (a multi-lateral agreement on intellectual property) is meeting right now to discuss a proposal from India and other developing nations to extend the waiver intellectual property rights for Covid diagnostics and therapeutics. The deadline to reach a decision – that is, to provide a waiver and to what extent -- is December 17, but would they meet it?

In this podcast, let us find out why does India and other developing countries want intellectual property waiver extensions. Why are developed countries not agreeing to it? What can we expect from the latest TRIPS Council informal meetings? Listen in.

