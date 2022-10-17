The Congress presidential election took place today. The result of the election would be out on October 19. Congress’s Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge did a tough campaign for the post of Congress President.

This is the first time in almost twenty-four years that Congress will get its non-Gandhi president. While Tharoor portrays himself as a symbol of change, Kharge portrays himself as someone who will save the party’s ideology and principles.

Will the election be a game-changer for the party? Whose leadership will help the Congress party? Will the Gandhis continue to play a dominant role in the party? Listen in.