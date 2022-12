The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with euphoria for Argentina which lifted the trophy. Messi’s last World Cup, the match saw fierce competition between France and Argentina.

In this podcast, we discuss the recently concluded World Cup, and the rise of new nations in the World Cup. We also talk about the next FIFA World Cup that’ll be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The next edition of the tournament will have more teams, that is 48. So, does India stand a chance? B Baskar explains.

