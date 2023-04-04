Unseasonal rain and oil production cuts pose a new challenge to inflation and the overall economy. At the same time, considering the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index is still over the upper tolerance level, there is a strong possibility of another round of interest rate hikes.

How is India’s economy likely to fare in the coming quarters and would the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meet be favourable to a resilient economy.

In this podcast, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA speaks to businessline’s Shishir Sinha on India’s Macro Economy, the various economic indicators, and the direction in which India’s growth is likely to take in the coming months.

Host: Shishir Sinha; Producer: Siddharth MC

