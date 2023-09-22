Coal’s dominance in India’s energy landscape is unwavering, but persistent supply concerns have remained over the years. Recently, Union Minister RK Singh said that domestic coal supply was not sufficient for the growing power demand, creating a to need to import the raw material. The Coal Ministry has denied this. This debate between the Coal Ministry and Power Ministry has left many questioning the actual state of coal supply in India.

In this podcast, host Richa Mishra talks to Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, to uncover the heart of the supply debate. Pricing disparities also take the spotlight, with exclusive interviews offering insights into this critical aspect.

Listen to get a comprehensive look at the coal supply chain, from mine to customer, and the role of Indian Railways in bridging the gap.