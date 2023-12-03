The return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and Sam Altman to Open AI has put the spotlight on returning leaders. Was it an error of judgement to let them go in the first place? Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm discusses this with Raghavendra Vaidya, MD &CEO of Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.