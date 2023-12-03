The return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and Sam Altman to Open AI has put the spotlight on returning leaders. Was it an error of judgement to let them go in the first place? Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm discusses this with Raghavendra Vaidya, MD &CEO of Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India.

