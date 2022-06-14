Podcast | BCCI to garner ₹48,390 crore for IPL media rights deal

On Tuesday, IPL emerged as the second most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value. The much-talked about IPL media rights auction ended after three days of intense bidding. Overall BCCI will earn ₹48,390 crore over a five-year period striking one of the biggest media rights deal. Disney Star India retained the Indian TV rights for ₹23,575 crore.

But all the spotlight was on digital rights. Viacom-18 emerged as the exclusive owner of the overall digital rights of the T20 league and will end up will be paying ₹23,758 crore. This includes streaming rights for 18 non-exclusive games per year which come under Package C.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President of Elara Capital shares his thoughts.