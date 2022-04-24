Podcast | In conversation with Brahmani Nara, executive director, Heritage Foods

This conversation you’re about to listen to is a part of BusinessLine’s Table Talk series, conversations with leaders on their life and times and businesses. In this episode, BuisnessLine’s Richa Mishra and Vinay Kamath speak to Brahmani Nara, executive director of the dairy major, Heritage Foods.

For the uninitiated, Heritage Foods was started by Andhra Pradesh’s former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 1992. But the business was managed by his wife, Bhuvaneswari Nara. Brahmani, married to their son Lokesh Nara, joined Heritage in 2011 as a vice-president and was later elevated to executive director.

In this episode, Brahmani speaks about why she didn’t get into the celluloid biz like other star kids, given her heritage as the granddaughter of Telugu movies’ super star NT Rama Rao and daughter of actor Balakrishna.

She also talks about how she joined Heritage after a long stint studying abroad, her plans for the company’s next phase of growth, and her interests beyond corporate life.

Listen in!