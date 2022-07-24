Podcast | Lessons from the 1991 Economic reforms

The 90s were an era of change — the Berlin wall came crashing down, the USSR fell, new technologies brought in new opportunities and there was a wave of political liberalisation in various countries, including India.

In this podcast, Baskar B and Siddharth MC take a look at the 1991 economic reforms, which were introduced in the Parliament by the then Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on the 24th of July.

What were the factors that led to this pivotal shift from a command economy? Who are the key reform makers and did these reforms hold up against the test of time?

Listen in!