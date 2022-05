On the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan trip, he attended the Quadrilateral Security summit along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

This meeting among these leaders is the fourth in one year – they met virtually twice in March 2021 and 2022 and met each other in Washington D.C last September.

What did they discuss? Here’s all you need to know.