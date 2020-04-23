Podcast | Today's Pick: HCL Technologies

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a medium-term downtrend from the February high of ₹624, the stock registered a 52-week low at ₹375.5 in late March and found support. Key support at ₹400 also provided base for the stock in early April this year.

On Thursday, the stock gained 3.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, strengthening the short-term uptrend.

Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the positive terrain implying buying interest. Short-term targets are ₹500 and ₹510.

Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹467.