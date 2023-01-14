PSU stocks are well-regarded for their attractive valuations, high dividend yields, sovereign support on account of government ownership, and good return potential. After a solid 2021, these stocks seem to have found some favour in 2022 as well. As a result, PSU thematic equity funds have given robust returns.

The ongoing debate between actively managed funds and passively managed vehicles such as ETFs and index-based products is relevant too in the case of PSU funds.

Tune in to this podcast to know how these funds differ in terms of returns, portfolio construction, and much more.

Listen in!