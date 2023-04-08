In this interview, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder & MD, Sri City Pvt Ltd, talks about where Sri City stands today in terms of the multinational firms and home-grown majors it has attracted to invest in the private integrated business city, the pains, and pangs of developing a city from scratch, and how he had to pivot in the early years due to the 2008 financial crises, to move from being an export zone to becoming a zone with a domestic tariff area as well.

He also talks about how Sri City has become the second-largest cluster of Japanese industries and will emerge as the largest manufacturer of air-conditioners in the country.

Do listen in to the interview.