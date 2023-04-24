Google has pending competition cases, not just in India but in other jurisdictions like the EU. Some start-ups have expressed concern about the tech giant’s in-house billing system.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) filed a plea against Google’s user choice billing system (UCB) in the Delhi High Court. The court today asked the Competition Commission of India to look into ADIF’s complaint by April 26.

April 26 is the day when the new billing system goes into effect.

Rahul Singh, Associate Professor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, helps us understand the dynamics between start-ups and Google. We also talk about the possibility of tech giants like Google being monitored. On the issue of monitoring Google, Singh says, “What we should bear in mind is that action can be taken only as per law.” Listen in.