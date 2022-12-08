The recently concluded state assembly elections in Gujarat, saw the BJP create history by winning with a comfortable majority of 156 out of 182 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won 40 out of the 68 seats.

In this podcast, we talk about what this result means for the BJP and Congress. We also discuss the new entrant-AAP and its performance.

