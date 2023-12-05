Lay-offs and poor campus recruitment dominated the news cycle in 2023. What is the state of tech talent opportunities in India’s job market? In this State of the Economy podcast hosted by businessline’s Haripriya Sureban, Rajesh Chandran, head of Talent Acquisition at Happiest Minds Technologies and Aditya Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR, provide insights into the landscape and offer guidance for the country’s tech talent.

Aditya Mishra observed that the Indian tech sector was reeling under the impact of a funding winter for start-ups and global headwinds on IT services. Despite this, he noted that there is a demand for specific skills like cybersecurity, full-stack development, and analytics. Rajesh Chandran noted that the IT services sector was changing rapidly, and the focus is shifting to shorter-term projects, impacting hiring strategies and focusing on utilizing existing talent.

Both speakers highlighted the importance of upskilling for freshers and professionals, highlighting the need for continuous learning in an ever-evolving tech landscape. They also encouraged flexibility in roles, salaries, and locations to increase job prospects.

Regarding graduates’ career paths, both speakers recommended exploring opportunities outside the IT sector, particularly in BFSI, pharma, engineering, and construction sectors. They encouraged graduates to grasp any opportunity for exposure through internships and to remain open to learning across domains, as digitisation impacts every industry.

Listen to the podcast to gain a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in the Indian tech talent landscape, and how people can get jobs by broadening perspectives beyond traditional IT roles.

(Host: Haripriya Sureban, Producer: V Nivedita)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups

